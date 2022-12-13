Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH) Short Interest Down 52.6% in November

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,930. Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pearl Holdings Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,234,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $987,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $832,000.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

