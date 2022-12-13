Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1614 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.02. 11,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

