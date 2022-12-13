Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$47.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.86.

Shares of PPL traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.33. 844,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,711. The company has a market cap of C$26.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$37.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$46.55.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

