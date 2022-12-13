Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

