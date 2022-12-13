Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.91. The stock had a trading volume of 451,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,495,264. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

