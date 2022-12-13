Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $15,047,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 239,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:IIPR traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,961. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.47 and a twelve month high of $265.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 24.10, a quick ratio of 24.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

