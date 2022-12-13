Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 3.3 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.47. 7,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,564. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.