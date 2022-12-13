Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 13,000 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,998 shares of company stock worth $12,268,683 in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Globe Life stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.59. The company had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.44 and a 1 year high of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

