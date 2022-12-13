Pensionfund Sabic Grows Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic owned 0.10% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of ILPT stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,620. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $254.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

