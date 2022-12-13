Pensionfund Sabic Increases Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. 24,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

