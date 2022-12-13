Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.28 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.6 %

JKHY traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.94. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

