Pensionfund Sabic Invests $1.51 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.92. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

