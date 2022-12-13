Pensionfund Sabic Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $104,167,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. 16,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,227. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

