Pensionfund Sabic Sells 19,000 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,144,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 143,747 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 79,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,548,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. 6,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,556. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Articles

