Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 255,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

FCPT stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

