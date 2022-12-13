Pensionfund Sabic Sells 6,000 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 3.1 %

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,793. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

