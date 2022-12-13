PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after acquiring an additional 490,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352,721 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

