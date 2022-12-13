Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the November 15th total of 378,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NYSE PDOT remained flat at $10.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,777. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDOT. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

