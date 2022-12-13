PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 405.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $34,180.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,748,007 shares in the company, valued at $43,972,253.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,968 shares of company stock valued at $921,085.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,804. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

