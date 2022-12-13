Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the November 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Price Performance

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. Pershing Square has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $41.40.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.