Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Petrofac Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of POFCY stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.51. 1,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on POFCY. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

