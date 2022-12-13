Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PTRUF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 19,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,160. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.