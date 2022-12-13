PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Announces $0.11 Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ISD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 328,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,649. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 68.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

