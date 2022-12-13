PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISDGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

