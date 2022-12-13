PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:ISD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 328,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $16.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISD. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (ISD)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.