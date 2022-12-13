Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the November 15th total of 40,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Phoenix Motor Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,007. Phoenix Motor has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix Motor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix Motor Inc. (NASDAQ:PEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Phoenix Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Motor Company Profile

Phoenix Motor Inc designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles. The company offers buses and trucks. It focuses on developing light and medium duty commercial electric vehicles for various service and government fleet markets, including city fleets, campuses, municipalities, and transit agencies; and serves a spectrum of commercial fleet customers, such as airport shuttle operators, hotel chains, transit fleet operators, seaports, last-mile delivery fleets, and large corporations.

