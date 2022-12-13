Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
