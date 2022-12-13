Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink raised Phreesia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $518,919.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,216.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $36,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 19,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $518,919.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,216.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,002 shares of company stock valued at $618,711. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Phreesia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Phreesia by 45.3% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

