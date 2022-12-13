Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $34.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

