Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $92.64

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.64 and last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 138001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

