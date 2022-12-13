Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,500 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 4,723,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.
About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
