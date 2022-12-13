Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,500 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 4,723,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PIAIF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

