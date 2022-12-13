Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the November 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PME. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

