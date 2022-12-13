Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after acquiring an additional 408,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE PXD traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $226.37. 12,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day moving average of $240.25. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.