Pirate Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $68.35 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $68.35 million and $88,526.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00260238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00084592 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,889,359 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

