PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.49

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $80.49, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 27.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.