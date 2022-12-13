Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Playtech Price Performance

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Playtech has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.75) to GBX 630 ($7.73) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

