Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Shares Gap Up to $8.48

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $9.11. Playtika shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 9,935 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Playtika Stock Up 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $130,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

