PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Down 1.5%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
