PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Down 1.5%

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 46,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $912.13 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

