Polaris (NYSE:PII) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE PII traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.39. 1,044,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,596. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.82.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Polaris by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,320,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

