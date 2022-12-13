Polygon (MATIC) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Polygon has a market cap of $8.18 billion and approximately $384.03 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polygon has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.94 or 0.00005243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
