Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 42.8% in November

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 42.8% from the November 15th total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ponce Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 370,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 2,074,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after buying an additional 128,149 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the third quarter worth $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ponce Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Ponce Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PDLB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.54. 47,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,501. Ponce Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Ponce Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ponce Financial Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ponce Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.