PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $444,012.74 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $444,012.74 and $279.04 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00435402 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00034021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00021017 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018556 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

