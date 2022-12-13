Premia Self Reported Market Cap Hits $101.66 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Premia has a total market cap of $101.66 million and $125,749.34 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00004388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Premia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00516643 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $903.69 or 0.05057907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,469.29 or 0.30611342 BTC.

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Premia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Premia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.