Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,496 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,003,000 after buying an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after buying an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after buying an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

