Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $364.62 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.44.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.