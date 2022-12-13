Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $491.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.75. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $333.42 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.29.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

