Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.