Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.