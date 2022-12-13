Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $490,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $102.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

