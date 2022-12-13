Private Trust Co. NA Sells 354 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

