Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

